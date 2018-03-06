Oklahoma’s Trae Young named Big 12 Freshman of the Year
Oklahoma Sooners star point guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
Putting up numbers the conference has never seen before.@TheTraeYoung has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/KIxmzkTAzo
— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 4, 2018
