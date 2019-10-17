No. 5 Oklahoma looks to continue dominance of West Virginia

West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) at No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Oklahoma by 33½

Series record: Oklahoma leads 9-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma wants to avoid an upset that surely would dim the Sooners’ hopes of making the College Football Playoff and could use a decisive win over what many see as an overmatched league rival. West Virginia is looking for a signature win in coach Neal Brown’s first season at the helm.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia’s defensive secondary vs. Oklahoma receivers CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo. The Mountaineers have surrendered only two 100-yard receiving games this season, while Lamb and Rambo have three apiece. Lamb is coming off a star turn in the Sooners’ 34-27 win over Texas, in which he had 10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: QB Austin Kendall might have his chance to face the program where he spent three seasons as a backup before departing as a graduate transfer, but he’s listed as questionable due to a chest injury suffered last week against Iowa State. Backup Jack Allison played most of the rest of the way against the Cyclones, completing 18 of 24 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts has passed for 1,758 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 630 yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 398 yards of total offense per game, more than 42 percent of other FBS teams (54 of 129) and more than 34 percent of other Power Five conference teams (22 of 64). But Hurts also committed a couple of key first-half turnovers against Texas that helped keep the game close.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma is the only team West Virginia hasn’t beaten since joining the Big 12 in the 2012 season. The Mountaineers’ last win over the Sooners came in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. . Oklahoma is the only FBS team this season with at least 19 rushing touchdowns (19) and at least 19 passing touchdowns (20). . Oklahoma’s 1969 Heisman Trophy winner, Steve Owens, will receive a 50th-anniversary plaque from Rob Whalen, executive director of the Heisman Trophy Trust, during an on-field ceremony at halftime.