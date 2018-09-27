No. 18 Texas tries to keep rolling at Kansas State

No. 18 Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas State (2-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

Line: Texas by 9 ½.

Series record: Kansas State leads 10-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Longhorns crashed back into the Top 25 this week after dismantling TCU in their Big 12 opener. But keeping their momentum going against Kansas State, which is still smarting from a lopsided loss at West Virginia, figures to be a tough task. Texas has lost five consecutive games played in Manhattan.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger against the Kansas State pass defense, which allowed the Mountaineers‘ Will Grier to throw for 356 yards and five scores in a 35-6 loss last week. Ehlinger threw for 255 yards and two TDs without an interception against the Horned Frogs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: RBs Tre Watson and Keaontay Ingram, who span the experience spectrum. Watson is a fifth-year senior while Ingram is a touted freshman who is averaging nearly six yards per carry. If they can run against Kansas State, it opens up Ehlinger in the pass game.

Kansas State: WR Isaiah Zuber has been the lone playmaker on offense for the Wildcats, not to mention a threat in the return game. But if he doesn’t make some big plays in the passing game, defenses have been able to load up against the run and the Wildcats’ offense comes to a halt.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Longhorns only have one win in seven tries at Kansas State. … The Longhorns won last year’s meeting in double-overtime in Austin. … Texas has outscored opponents 42-3 in the second half the last two weeks. … After making his first three career FGs, Texas freshman Cameron Dicker missed two of three against TCU. … Texas hasn’t won four in a row since a six-game streak in 2013. … Texas has given up five turnovers but has yet to allow an opponent to score on the next possession this season. … Zuber has back-to-back games of at least 100 yards receiving for Kansas State. … The Wildcats’ Alex Barnes averages 69.2 yards rushing per game, fourth-best in the Big 12. … Kansas State forced West Virginia into four turnovers last week.