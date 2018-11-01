No. 12 West Virginia, No. 17 Texas meet for 1st in Big 12

No. 12 West Virginia (6-1, 4-1 Big 12, No. 13 CFP) at No. 15 Texas (6-2, 4-1, No. 17 CFP ), 3:30 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Line: Texas by 2.

Series record: West Virginia leads 4-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams need a win to stay in first place in the Big 12 and control their own destiny for the conference title game. Texas is coming off a loss that broke a six-game win streak. West Virginia rebounded from its only loss with a romp over Baylor last week.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia QB Will Grier against a Texas secondary that got shredded in the first half against Oklahoma State last week. Grier seems to have cleaned up some interception problems and will be looking for a big game after getting knocked out early against Texas last season with a broken finger.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia; WR David Sills has 37 catches and nine touchdowns heading into a matchup with a Texas secondary on its heels.

Texas: CB Kris Boyd, who gave up multiple big passing plays last week against Oklahoma State after being suspended for the first quarter for being late to a team function. He later engaged in a Twitter fight with former Texas linebacker and current ESPN studio analyst Emmanuel Acho.

FACTS & FIGURES

The road team has had a lot of success in this series .West Virginia has won three of its previous four trips to Austin … Texas QB Sam Ehlinger has attempted 210 passes without an interception, a school record, with 13 touchdown passes this season. Grier has thrown seven INT with 25 touchdowns. … Longhorns senior DE Charles Ohmenihu has six sacks in the last four games … WVU‘s Leddie Brown has two 100-yard rushing games this season. Keaontay Ingram has Texas’ only 100-yard game.