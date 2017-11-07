NFL Overreactions: Packers won’t win until Rodgers returns.

The Packers won’t win until Aaron Rodgers returns.

Brett Hundley has led Green Bay to only 44 points in 11 1/2 quarters since Rodgers broke his collarbone, and that includes a meaningless touchdown at the end of regulation in Monday night’s 30-17 loss to Detroit.

The Packers were 4-1 before Rodgers got hurt. They’re 4-4 now. They’ll be stuck on four wins whenever he comes back.

With Rodgers, the Packers were Super Bowl contenders.

Without him, they’re contenders for a top-5 draft pick.

Wait. The Cleveland Browns (0-8) are on Green Bay’s schedule. Every team beats the hapless Browns. So that’ll be at least one for Hundley and the Packers.

Here are more overreactions following Week 9:

——

OVERREACTION: The Eagles (8-1) are going to the Super Bowl.

REALISTIC REACTION: They’re the team to beat, but Drew Brees already has a playoff win in Philadelphia, the Cowboys aren’t going down without a fight and don’t count out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

——

OVERREACTION: Ben McAdoo is the worst coach to run a team that plays in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

REALISTIC REACTION: Remember Rich Kotite coached the 1-15 Jets.

——

OVERREACTION: Denver’s defense is overrated.

REALISTIC REACTION: Carson Wentz has torched many defenses. This time, he beat the best.

——

OVERREACTION: Andy Reid will bench Alex Smith for Patrick Mahomes to rescue the free-falling Chiefs.

REALISTIC REACTION: Smith was an MVP candidate when Kansas City started 5-0. A 1-3 skid against good teams shouldn’t earn him a seat on the sideline.

——

OVERREACTION: The Texans will give in and sign Colin Kaepernick.

REALISTIC REACTION: We’ve been down this road before.

——

OVERREACTION: Jimmy Garoppolo will be the franchise quarterback the 49ers sorely need.

REALISTIC REACTION: He’s thrown 94 passes in his career.

——

OVERREACTION: The AFC South is better than the AFC West.

REALISTIC REACTION: Don’t let records fool you.

——

OVERREACTION: The Cowboys are the best team in the NFL.

REALISTIC REACTION: Easy for Tamba Hali to say after Dallas beat Kansas City, but check the standings.

——

OVERREACTION: It’s official. The Super Bowl hangover has bit the Falcons.

REALISTIC REACTION: If they beat the Cowboys at home this week, they’re right back in the playoff mix.

——

OVERREACTION: The Rams are the team to beat in the NFC West.

REALISTIC REACTION: They have to beat the Seahawks on Dec. 17.