Newton coach thought he wouldn’t see the end of the season…instead, he saw his team win a State Championship
At the start of the season, Newton head coach W.T. Johnston told his kids he might not live to see the end of the season.
On Thursday, he coached his team to back-to-back state championships.
Do yourself a favor and watch Johnston’s emotional post-game speech immediately following his team’s win.
