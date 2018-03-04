New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas’ Top 10 Plays of the 2017 Season
In honor of his birthday on Saturday, the NFL posted a video of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ top ten plays of the 2017 season.
Happy birthday, Mike!
H/T to Twitter.com/NFL.
Because it's his birthday….@cantguardmike's Top 10 Plays of 2017! 🎈🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/TL5hnRqfoM
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
