NBA Draft Preview: West Virginia’s Jevon Carter

Whichever team selects Carter in the NBA draft will know at least one thing – it’s likely getting the best defensive player in the country.

Carter has become such an intimidating force on the defensive end that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins recently told reporters that prospects had canceled workouts once they found out they’d be going up against him.

The two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year is a bit undersized for an NBA point guard, but his high motor and toughness may make up for it. He concluded his four-year college career with 330 steals, which is the 11th most dating back to the 1996-97 season.

Offensively, Carter is considered a solid ballhandler and distributor who thrived when pushing the ball in Huggins’ up-tempo system. Scouts hope the 22-year-old can continue to work on his shooting after he improved his scoring average and 3-point percentage each year with the Mountaineers, finishing with 17.3 points per game and a 39.3 mark from beyond the arc as a senior.

There are concerns about whether taller guards will be able to shoot over Carter as his 7-foot-11 standing reach was one of the lowest measured at the NBA draft combine.

Carter isn’t believed to have a high upside, but he’s likely to be selected in the second round based on his toughness and leadership.