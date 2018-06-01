NBA Draft Preview: Texas’ Mohamed Bamba

Bamba put himself on the map by averaging 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks as a freshman at Texas, but he was also one of the biggest stories at the NBA draft combine in May.

In Chicago, the 7-footer set a combine record with a 7-foot-10 wingspan, topping Rudy Gobert‘s 7-8 measurement in 2013. He also had the best standing reach of any player attending at 9-7 1/2.

At the very least, Bamba is projected to be an elite rim protector at the next level after he ranked second in the nation in blocks per game and set the school’s single-season record with 111 overall. He possesses surprising lateral quickness for a player his size and scouts believe he does have the potential to improve offensively.

He shot 68.1 percent from the free-throw line with the Longhorns and made 27.5 percent from the 3-point line while displaying a high release and good backspin. Bamba has solid ball-handling skills for his size, as he was able to occasionally take defenders off the dribble. While his length is certainly eye-opening, scouts believe Bamba will need to add bulk and strength in order to play a more physical style in the paint.

Because he has physical tools that don’t come around very often, Bamba is believed to have a high floor and high ceiling. He’s likely to be one of the top five selected on draft day.