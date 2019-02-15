NBA All-Star Weekend: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

Dallas rookie Luka Doncic said if he had to pick any five current international players to beat an American team of All-Stars the list would include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Miami’s Goran Dragic and — he added with a smile — himself.

Doncic got his first look at All-Star life Friday, when he was part of the Rising Stars practice and media session in the morning. He’ll play on the World Team against the U.S. in the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

Doncic says his adjustment to the NBA has gone better than expected after a very successful start to his career in which he is averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game

Doncic said that “it went great from the beginning” and that having the trust of his teammates made the transition easier.

He said didn’t expect to have as much success as he’s had this season, adding “I’m surprised a little bit, too.”