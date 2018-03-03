MUST-WATCH: UCF LB Shaquem Griffin dominates bench press with prosthetic hand
Absolutely amazing.
HT to Twitter.com/NFLNetwork
Absolutely amazing. @ShaquemGriffin puts up 20 reps on the bench press.
📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/xR9npfzHRd
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2018
- AAC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Saints
- FOX Sports Southwest - Texans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- UCF Knights
-
20146-20149