MUST-SEE: Mavericks use Snapchat to ‘baby filter’ roster

For the better part of a week now, Snapchat’s “baby filter” has been all the rage on social media.

The filter turns a user into an image of what they would look like as a baby.

The filter can be used over live footage using your phone’s camera or it can be used over existing photos and videos.

The results have been hilarious (we are looking at you, baby Stephen A. Smith)…and on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks got in the game.

The team used the filter over headshots taken before the season of each player on the roster and the images turned out AMAZING.

While nearly every player on the roster looks like they reversed aged twenty-plus years…one player in particular actually things his baby picture made him look older.