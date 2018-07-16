Midseason Marathon: FOX Sports Southwest to replay five Texas Rangers games on July 18
FOX Sports Southwest will deliver 10 consecutive hours of Texas Rangers baseball on Wednesday, July 18.
Beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT, FSSW will televise condensed, two-hour replays of five Rangers games from the first half of the 2018 season.
Here’s the lineup:
11:00 a.m. | May 1 at Cleveland Indians – Texas gets back-to-back 12th-inning jacks from Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to lock down a dramatic 8-6 victory in Cleveland.
1:00 p.m. | May 9 vs. Detroit Tigers – Nomar Mazara cracks his second homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th to give the Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Tigers at Globe Life Park.
3:00 p.m. | May 11 at Houston Astros – Cole Hamels outduels Justin Verlander as Rangers limit the Astros to a single hit in 1-0 win.
5:00 p.m. | May 23 vs. New York Yankees – Rangers youngsters go toe to toe with powerful Yankees lineup and slug their way to a 12-10 victory in Texas.
7:00 p.m. | June 17 vs. Colorado Rockies – Jose Trevino celebrates his first Father’s Day as a new dad with a walk-off two-run single to cap a wild, back-and-forth tilt against Colorado.
*All times listed are CST