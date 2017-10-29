Mayfield leads No. 10 Oklahoma to 49-27 win over Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 34 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead No. 10 Oklahoma to a 49-27 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Rodney Anderson had 181 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Abdul Adams returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury to add 95 yards rushing on 10 carries for the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

CeeDee Lamb totaled nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Mark Andrews added six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma, which amassed 617 yards of total offense.

Nic Shimonek passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns on 22 of 36 passing for Texas Tech (4-4, 1-4). Tre King had 113 yards rushing on 24 carries, while T.J. Vasher added five receptions for 98 yards, and Keke Coutee had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Batson added two receiving touchdowns.

TAKEAWAYS

Texas Tech: After managing just 13 points last week in a loss to Iowa State, the Red Raiders scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions, and it looked like they were off to a big day. But following 20 points and 211 yards of total offense, Tech sputtered after that. King rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries in the first quarter, and Shimonek was just 5 of 14 for 46 yards and an interception over the next five-plus possessions as Oklahoma scored 21 consecutive points and took control of the game.

Oklahoma: Everyone expected the Sooners’ offense to produce and they did, topping 500 yards of offense for the seventh time in eight games this year, but it was their adjustments on defense that truly secured the victory. They surrendered 20 points and 211 yards of offense, including 87 rushing, and trailed 20-14, in the opening quarter. But Oklahoma limited Texas Tech to 174 yards — just four rushing — over the second and third quarters combined, by which point the Sooners held the 22-point lead.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders try to snap their three-game losing streak next Saturday at home against Kansas State.

Oklahoma: The Sooners travel across the state next Saturday to face No. 11 Oklahoma State in their big rivalry game, known as “Bedlam.”