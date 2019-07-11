Mavericks re-sign forward Dorian Finney-Smith

Press Release From The Dallas Mavericks:

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have re-signed free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Finney-Smith (6-8, 220) went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and signed with Dallas on July 8, 2016. In three seasons with the Mavericks, he has averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 22.3 minutes in 183 career games (74 starts).

Last season, Finney-Smith averaged career highs in points (7.5 ppg), rebounds (4.8 rpg) and minutes (24.5 mpg) while playing in a team-high 81 games for Dallas. Finney-Smith also shot a career-high .432 from the floor while frequently defending the opposition’s top player.

The Portsmouth, Va., native played his final three collegiate seasons at Florida after transferring from Virginia Tech following his freshman year. In 134 career collegiate games, he averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.

Finney-Smith led the Gators in rebounding in all three of his seasons at Florida (2013-16) and he led the team in scoring in each of his final two (2014-16). As a senior in 2015-16, Finney-Smith averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 31.8 minutes in 36 games en route to being named Second Team All-SEC by the coaches and Third Team All-SEC by the Associated Press.