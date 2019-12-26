Luka Doncic signs shoe deal with Jordan Brand

The long talked about shoe brand courting of Luka Doncic is finally complete.

The day after Christmas, Jordan Brand gave NBA fans a present as they dropped a video on their social media channels welcoming the Mavericks star to the family.

Since the start of his rookie season last year, a lot of interest had been stirred up as to who Doncic would sign a shoe deal with. There was even a dedicated Twitter account set-up that tracked what shoes Luka wore in every single Mavericks game as everyone tried to gauge an idea as to which way #77 was leaning.

And now we have our answer.

Terms of the deal have not been announced, but when Doncic returns to the court, you can be sure a Jumpman logo will be found somewhere on his shoes.

Doncic joins other NBA stars such as Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin and Zion Williamson under the Jordan Brand banner.

Watch the video below that Jordan Brand released on Thursday: