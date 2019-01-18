Linehan out at Cowboys offensive coordinator after 5 seasons

DALLAS (AP) — Scott Linehan is out as offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys only days after coach Jason Garrett sent mixed messages about the oft-criticized assistant’s future.

Garrett said in a statement released by the team Friday that he and Linehan had some open discussions this week and mutually agreed that a change was needed after five seasons.

The Cowboys rebounded after a 3-5 start to win the NFC East. They won a wild-card game before a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday.

Garrett said on his radio show Monday that he thought Linehan would return and didn’t expect any significant changes to his staff. But at a news conference later in the day, Garrett was far from definitive and said discussions about a coaching staff hadn’t happened.