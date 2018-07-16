Lincoln Riley says this Sooners team is the most talented he’s coached in his time at Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley says this Oklahoma team is the most talented in his four years at the school, including his debut as a head coach last season when the Sooners lost to Georgia in double overtime in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Riley was asked if that meant he thought the Sooners were capable of a return to college football’s final four. The 34-year-old didn’t back down but offered a couple of qualifiers.

The successor to Bob Stoops says “having the capability and getting there are two different things.” While Riley says the talent is there, he says leadership is a question.

The Sooners are trying to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the top overall pick in the NFL draft by Cleveland. Kyler Murray, taken ninth overall in the June baseball draft by Oakland, is Mayfield’s likely successor.

Oklahoma has made the playoff two of the past three seasons. Riley says if the Sooners reach their potential, “then we can play with and we can beat anybody.”