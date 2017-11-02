Lincoln Riley on Bedlam: ‘It’s two really good teams going at it’
Lincoln Riley with his thoughts on this weekend’s Bedlam match-up between his Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
#Bedlam certain to be a battle.#BeatOSU ➡️ https://t.co/RGJVye7TXQ pic.twitter.com/gWAIlzWXFg
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 30, 2017
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
-
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED