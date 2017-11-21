Lincoln Riley emotional over Baker Mayfield decision: ‘We’ve been through a lot together’
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley gets emotional discussing the decision not to start Baker Mayfield this weekend against West Virginia and take away his captain designation after incident during Kansas game.
.@LincolnRiley on @baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/ZKyobimGdH
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2017
- Baker Mayfield
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Oklahoma Sooners
