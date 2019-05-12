Legendary Newton football head coach W.T. Johnston has passed away

Former Newton Athletic Director and Head Football coach W.T. Johnston has passed away.

Johnston led Newton to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 despite suffering from host versus graft disease, which he developed after receiving a double lung transplant in 2015.

“Not only has Coach Johnston made an impact on the athletic department, but he has had influence on the community of Newton as well,” Newton ISD Superintendent Michelle Barrow said in a statement released by the school district. “He is known in East Texas as well as across the country for his work in athletics and his encouragement to others to never give up but to cling to God and his Word. Newton ISD will miss him dearly”.

In April, Johnston resigned from his positions at Newton. His son, Drew, was named the new AD/head coach for the school. Drew Johnston served as the team’s defensive coordinator last season.

Johnston amassed a 97-15 in eight seasons as the Eagles head coach, reaching three state championship games and bringing back two state titles to Newton.

In December, millions around the country were inspired by his post-game speech after Newton defeated Canadian for their second straight title.

The emotional speech gained immediate national attention.

You can watch that full interview below: