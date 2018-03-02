‘LeBron James quit on the Heat against the Mavericks in 2011 Finals’ – Eddie House | In The Zone
LeBron James‘ former teammate Eddie House says that the NBA Superstar quit on the Miami Heat against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals.
House explained his comments on FOX Sports’ “In The Zone with Chris Broussard.”
"He wasn't there, he didn't show up."
Eddie House addresses comments he's made about LeBron and the 2011 NBA Finals on #InTheZone with @Chris_Broussard. pic.twitter.com/cLOHRQVPUk
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 28, 2018
