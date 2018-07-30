Josh Bogorad to deliver play-by-play for Dallas Stars telecasts on FSSW

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars CEO James R. Lites, in conjunction with FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Simpson and Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett, announced today that Stars broadcaster Daryl “Razor” Reaugh will return to his post as color analyst, while Josh Bogorad will assume the role of play-by-play announcer on Dallas Stars television and radio broadcasts for the 2018-19 season.

Reaugh returns for his 23rd season in the Stars broadcast booth and his 21st as the team’s color analyst. Since the 2016-17 season, Reaugh had served as the team’s play-by-play announcer in the wake of Dave Strader’s cancer diagnosis. Named by the Sports Business Journal as one of their 2017 Regional Sports Networks Power Players, he now moves back to his previous role as color analyst, for which he has won ten Lone Star Emmy awards.

“For the past two seasons, Daryl has done an absolutely stellar job filling in as the team’s play-by-play announcer in Dave Strader’s absence,” said Lites. “Known throughout the entire National Hockey League as one of the best color analysts in the game, we can’t thank him enough for selflessly stepping out of his comfort zone and moving into the play-by-play seat during a very difficult time. Always the consummate professional, it comes as no surprise that Daryl again put the team first by moving back into his previous role where he will continue to shine.”

Reaugh came to Dallas from the Hartford Whalers, where he served as the color analyst on SportsChannel New England’s telecasts during the 1995-96 campaign. He has also demonstrated his expertise on the national stage, having worked with NBC Sports Network, ABC, ESPN, FOX, and CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada. Additionally, Reaugh expanded his talents beyond the broadcast booth as he provided the color analyst dialogue and voice for EA Sports’ NHL ’98 and NHL ’99 video games.

As a player, Reaugh’s career included stints in the NHL with both the Edmonton Oilers and the Hartford Whalers. Prior to turning pro, he was an all-star netminder for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League and was named to their 25th Anniversary Team.

Bogorad enters his sixth season with the Stars broadcast team and his first as play-by-play announcer. He spent the previous four seasons as host of Stars Live on FOX Sports Southwest, while he also called three of the Texas Stars’ 2018 Calder Cup Final games as the play-by-play announcer. During his first season with the team in 2013-14, Bogorad served as the pre-game, intermission and postgame radio host on Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket.

“Josh has done a positively marvelous and impressive job in his role as broadcast host for the Stars,” said Lites. “A young, up-and-comer, he has proven his abilities to all of us in the Stars organization, as well as to the team’s great fan base who got a preview of his remarkable talent as a play-by-play announcer during this year’s Calder Cup Final. We are excited for Josh and Daryl to call Stars games alongside one another, and believe this is the beginning of a truly iconic broadcasting duo.”

Prior to joining the Stars, Bogorad served as the play-by-play announcer for the Alaska Aces in the ECHL and the Corpus Christi IceRays in the CHL. In 2011, Bogorad was voted the ECHL Broadcaster of the Year, his first season in the league. He was voted the CHL’s Best Broadcaster in 2008, 2009, and 2010. Additionally, he was selected to call the CHL All-Star Game in 2005, 2007, and 2010, and he won the CHL’s Communications Executive of the Year Award in 2007.

A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Bogorad began his broadcasting career with the Los Angeles Kings as the team’s radio correspondent on 97.1FM KLSX. He later attended the University of Arizona, where he served as a broadcaster for the school’s hockey team in 2001.

Bogorad and his wife, Andrea, reside in Dallas with their two sons, Mason and Aaron.