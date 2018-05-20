Jose Abreu, Lucas Giolito led White Sox over Rangers, 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) ?? Jose Abreu homered and had three hits, Lucas Giolito tossed six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Abreu went 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Daniel Palka added a two-run triple for Chicago, which has won two of three.

Jurickson Profar had a double and two RBIs for Texas.

Giolito (3-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings to win his second straight start. The 23-year-old right-hander has allowed three runs or less in four of his last five starts.

Bruce Rondon pitched a scoreless seventh, Jace Fry retired four straight batters and Nate Jones got the final two outs for his third save.

Ariel Jurado (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut for the Rangers.

Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on run-scoring doubles by Profar and Rougned Odor. The lead grew to 3-0 in the third on an unearned run following Yoan Moncada‘s error.

Jurado retired six of the first seven batters he faced to get through the first two innings smoothly.

After allowing a leadoff double to Omar Narvaez in the bottom of the third, the 22-year-old retired the next two batters and appeared on the verge of escaping unscathed. The final out, though, proved elusive.

Yolmer Sanchez walked before Abreu and Matt Davidson each had a run-scoring single to make it 3-2. Palka then hit a two-run triple off the base of the wall in left-center to put Chicago on top, 4-3.

Abreu’s solo blast in the seventh made it 5-3.

ROSTER MOVES

To make room for Jurado on the active roster, Texas put LHP Matt Moore (right knee soreness) on the 10-day DL. Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings on Friday.

Chicago recalled RHP Dylan Covey and IF Jose Rodon from Triple-A Charlotte. Following Friday’s game, RHP Carson Fulmer was optioned to Charlotte and OF Nicky Delmonico (fractured right hand) was put on the 10-day DL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels, scratched from the opener of the series on Thursday with neck stiffness, will start Tuesday night against the Yankees in New York.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (offseason shoulder surgery) began a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class-A Kannapolis. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings.

UP NEXT

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-3, 3.50 ERA) takes the mound in the finale on Sunday as Chicago looks to win its first series since taking three of five from Kansas City from April 26-29. Lopez is winless despite allowing two earned runs or less in six of his eight starts. LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.61) pitches for Texas.