Joel Klatt on underrated college football coaches, Baker Mayfield | The Herd
College Football analyst Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss College Football. Joel reveals who he thinks is the most underrated coach in college football. Plus, Joel and Colin talk Nick Saban and Baker Mayfield.
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Baker Mayfield
- CFB
- Cleveland Browns
