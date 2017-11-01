Joel Klatt calls Alabama’s schedule ‘atrocious’
Joining Colin Cowherd, Joel Klatt analyzes the Alabama Crimson Tide’s remaining schedule and is not too impressed with the opposition Nick Saban’s squad will face.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
Joining Colin Cowherd, Joel Klatt analyzes the Alabama Crimson Tide’s remaining schedule and is not too impressed with the opposition Nick Saban’s squad will face.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices