Jim Montgomery wants Stars to play a more desperate game than the Blues in Game 4
FOX Sports Southwest
Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 4 match-up against the St. Louis Blues.
Montgomery talks about how the team has played well in their two loses to the Blues, but he would like to see Dallas play a more desperate game than St. Louis at the American Airlines Center Wednesday night as the Stars look to even the series.
Watch Montgomery’s comments below:
https://twitter.com/DallasStars/status/1123344856842158080
