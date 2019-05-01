Jim Montgomery wants Stars to play a more desperate game than the Blues in Game 4

Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 4 match-up against the St. Louis Blues.

Montgomery talks about how the team has played well in their two loses to the Blues, but he would like to see Dallas play a more desperate game than St. Louis at the American Airlines Center Wednesday night as the Stars look to even the series.

