Jerry Jones wants Dez Bryant on the Dallas Cowboys next season

Will Dez Bryant be on the Dallas Cowboys next season or not?

So far this offseason, that is the question that has come up the most in North Texas.

It seems as if everyone has chimed in on the situation…from Stephen Jones to Dez Bryant himself.

Now, in a video posted to the Cowboys Twitter page, Jerry Jones has spoken on the situation…and it sounds like the owner and GM wants to see #88 in silver and blue next season.