Jason Spezza: ‘No matter how long you’ve been around, you still get butterflies for Opening Night’
FOX Sports Southwest
It’s nearly here Stars fans.
After a summer of change, the Dallas Stars finally take back to the ice Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes at the American Airlines Center.
Stars goalie Ben Bishop and forward Jason Spezza talk about the feelings players get in anticipation of that first puck drop.
Try to control your goosebumps.
Don’t miss our hour-long pre-game show as Stars Live starts at 6:30pm on FOX Sports Southwest before the Stars and Coyotes take the ice at 7:30pm.
"It's kind of like Christmas morning for us." 🎄
One more sleep until we kick off the 2018-19 season! #GoStars pic.twitter.com/NTzFEe6YIe
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 3, 2018
