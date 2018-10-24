Jason Garrett on Amari Cooper: ‘We are excited about what he can do for our team now and in the future’
FOX Sports Southwest
Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss the team’s trade for star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
You can watch Garrett’s full comments below (HT: Twitter.com/dallascowboys)
LIVE: Jason Garrett addresses the Amari Cooper trade and more from The Star https://t.co/eH9DxQxAeA
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 23, 2018
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
-