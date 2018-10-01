Jamie Benn: ‘This is an important week for us’
FOX Sports Southwest
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn talks about the end of the preseason and turning their attention to opening night Thursday after Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
The Stars finished the preseasons 4-2-1. (Video HT: Twitter.com/DallasStars)
"This is an important week for us."
With the preseason in the rear view mirror, Jamie Benn is focused on a productive week of practice and Opening Night on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/C7y2QwY7b2
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 1, 2018
-