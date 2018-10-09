Jaguars sign Jamaal Charles to help while Fournette’s out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles to help during Leonard Fournette‘s absence.

The 31-year-old Charles worked out for the team Tuesday morning and signed a one-year contract in the afternoon.

The Jaguars (3-2) lost third-string running back Corey Grant (foot) for the season and don’t expect to have Fournette back for several more weeks. They promoted first-year back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad, but Wilds has been a non-factor with the ball and a liability as a blocker.

Charles should be able to pick up the offense quickly and make an immediate contribution Sunday at Dallas (2-3) while playing behind T.J. Yeldon.

Charles spent nine years in Kansas City and played 14 games with Denver last season. He has 7,556 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns, plus 2,586 yards receiving and 20 more scores.