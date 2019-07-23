It’s Official…Zion Williamson signs with Jordan Brand

As the new NBA season quickly approaches, social media and NBA Twitter had been buzzing about which shoe company New Orleans Pelican rookie Zion Williamson would sign with to start his professional basketball career.

Photos of every pair of shoes Williamson had been spotted in over the last several weeks…most recently the buzz around Zion wearing Pumas in public…filled the social media timelines of sneakerheads around the world.

On Tuesday, Williamson finally announced on his social channels what brand he will be sporting this season.

#1 will be wearing the brand of #23.

Williamson is the latest athlete to join the Jordan brand. Other Jordan Brand NBA stars include Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, along with colleges such as Oklahoma, Michigan and North Carolina, as well as European soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

Now that Williamson is wearing the shoes of Michael Jordan, we can’t wait to see him take the floor of the Smoothie King Center and watch him dunk like Jordan too.