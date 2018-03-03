‘I like a guy with that kind of passion’ – Broncos GM John Elway on Baker Mayfield
Denver Broncos GM John Elway spoke to the media at the NFL combine and commented on what he thought about Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"I like to see a guy with that kind of passion." @johnelway on @bakermayfield#NFLCombine continues tomorrow on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Kt9WCLXdMm
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 3, 2018
- Big 12
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Big12
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Oklahoma Sooners
-
20146-20149