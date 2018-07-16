How would Kliff Kingsbury have handled making millions while playing in college?

Funny moment today from Kliff Kingsbury’s time with the media after his press conference at Big 12 Media Days Monday morning in Frisco.

Kingsbury was talking about the state of the Oklahoma football program and if he expects any drop-off this season after losing some many top players to the NFL Draft (which, he doesn’t due to OU’s impressive recruiting the last several seasons).

But then Kingsbury was asked how he would have played in college if he were making $4 million while on the field at Texas Tech like Soooners quarterback Kyler Murray will be after being selected by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Murray signed a $5 million contract with the A’s and will report to the team after playing next season in Norman.

“It wouldn’t have been good,” Kingsbury said, smiling. “It wouldn’t have been good.”

And the follow-up question was just as funny with just as interesting a response.