How to watch and stream the Royals-Rangers series

The Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas beginning Thursday, May 24.

Here is where and when you can watch:

Game 1 Thursday, May 24 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 2 Friday, May 25 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 3 Saturday, May 26 3:05 p.m. FS1* Game 4 Sunday, May 27 1:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest

*Note: Saturday’s Royals-Rangers game will air nationally on FS1. If the preceding event on FS1 – NASCAR Xfinity Series racing – runs long, the Royals-Rangers game will air on FOX Sports Southwest and be joined in progress on FS1.

All four games will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.

Here’s the probable pitching matchups: