How to watch and stream the Rangers-Mariners series

The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series at Safeco Field Park in Seattle, Washington beginning Monday, May 28.

Here is where and when you can watch:

Game 1 Monday, May 28 2:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 2 Tuesday, May 29 8:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 3 Wednesday, May 30 8:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 4 Thursday, May 31 8:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest

All four games will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

