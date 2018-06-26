How to watch and stream the Padres vs. Rangers series
FSSW Communications FOX Sports Southwest
The Texas Rangers, winners of seven of their last eight, welcome the San Diego Padres to Globe Life Park for a three-game series that begins Monday, June 25. All three games will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.
The Padres-Rangers series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.
FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.
|Date
|Time
|Network
|Padres Starting Pitcher
|Rangers Starting Pitcher
|Game 1
|Monday, June 25
|6:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Joey Lucchesi (3-3)
|Cole Hamels (4-6)
|Game 2
|Tuesday, June 26
|6:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Tyson Ross (5-5)
|Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-1)
|Game 3
|Wednesday, June 27
|6:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Clayton Richard (7-6)
|Mike Minor (5-4)