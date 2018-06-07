How to watch and stream the Astros-Rangers series

The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington in a four-game series that begins Thursday, June 7. Three of the four games will appear on FOX Sports Southwest, with Saturday’s game slated for national broadcast on FOX.

All four games will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.