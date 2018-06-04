How to watch and stream the A’s-Rangers series

The Texas Ranges host the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington in a quick two-game series beginning Tuesday, June 5. Matt Moore will take on Sean Manaea in the opener, with Bartolo Colon opposing Daniel Mengden on Wednesday.

Here is where and when you can watch:

Game 1 Tuesday, June 4 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 2 Wednesday, June 5 6:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest

All four games will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.