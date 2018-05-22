How to watch and stream the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Tournament
Welcome to the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Championship on FOX Sports Southwest. This two-division, double-elimination tournament features the eight teams with the best conference records (based on winning percentage) in the regular season. The winner of the championship earns the Big 12’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field.
Where to Watch the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Championship
TV: FOX Sports Southwest & FOX Sports Southwest Plus
Online: FOX Sports GO
View Bracket: Click Here
Full Schedule
Wednesday
|Game 1
|No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Baylor
|9:00 a.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Game 2
|No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas
|12:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Game 3
|No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 West Virginia
|4:00 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
|Game 4
|No. 3 Texas Tech vs. N0. 6 TCU
|7:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
Thursday
|Game 5
|Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
|9:00 a.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Game 6
|Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
|12:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Game 7
|Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
|4:00 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
|Game 8
|Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
|7:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
Friday, May 25
|Game 9
|Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 5
|3:15 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
|Game 10
|Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 6
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
Saturday
|Game 11
|Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9
|9:00 a.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Game 12
|Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10
|12:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Game 13*
|Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11
|4:00 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
|Game 14*
|Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12
|7:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
Sunday
|Game 15
|Division Winner vs. Division Winner
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest Plus
*If Necessary
**All games airing on FOX Sports Southwest or FOX Sports Southwest Plus will be available on FOX Sports GO
Notes:
- All Times Central
- Day One matchups will feature: Seeds 4 vs. 5, 1 vs. 8 in Division One and Seeds 2 vs. 7 and 3 vs. 6 in Division Two.
- *Game 13 will be necessary if the winner of Game 9 also wins Game 11
- *Game 14 will be necessary if the winner of Game 10 also wins Game 12
- If Game 13 is unnecessary, Game 14 will be played at 4 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.
- Note: If both bracket winners are undefeated after Game 12, Games 13 & 14 will not be played and the two undefeated teams will play the championship game on Sunday