How to watch and stream the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Tournament

Welcome to the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Championship on FOX Sports Southwest. This two-division, double-elimination tournament features the eight teams with the best conference records (based on winning percentage) in the regular season. The winner of the championship earns the Big 12’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field.

Where to Watch the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Championship

TV: FOX Sports Southwest & FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Online: FOX Sports GO

View Bracket: Click Here

Full Schedule

Wednesday

Game 1 No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Baylor 9:00 a.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 2 No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas 12:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 3 No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 West Virginia 4:00 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus Game 4 No. 3 Texas Tech vs. N0. 6 TCU 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Thursday

Game 5 Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 9:00 a.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 6 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 12:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 7 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 4:00 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus Game 8 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Friday, May 25

Game 9 Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 5 3:15 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus Game 10 Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 6 7:00 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Saturday

Game 11 Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9 9:00 a.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 12 Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 12:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Game 13* Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 4:00 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus Game 14* Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Sunday

Game 15 Division Winner vs. Division Winner 1:00 p.m. FOX Sports Southwest Plus

*If Necessary

**All games airing on FOX Sports Southwest or FOX Sports Southwest Plus will be available on FOX Sports GO

Notes: