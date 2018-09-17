How to watch and live stream the Rays vs. Rangers series

The Texas Rangers kick off their final homestand of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Sept. 17. All three games in the series will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.

The Tampa Bay vs. Texas series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.

Below are links to games on FSGO:

Monday: https://a.fsgo.com/PWrvk6W9hQ

Tuesday: https://a.fsgo.com/a8Xw7bJdiQ

Wednesday: https://a.fsgo.com/mhr5jBKdiQ