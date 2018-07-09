How to watch and live stream the Rangers vs. Red Sox series
FSSW Communications FOX Sports Southwest
The Texas Rangers hit Boston for a three-game set against the Red Sox that begins Monday, July 9. All three games will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.
The Rangers-Red Sox series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.
FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.
|Date
|Time
|Network
|Rangers Starting Pitcher
|Red Sox Starting Pitcher
|Game 1
|Monday, July 9
|5:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Mike Minor (6-4)
|Eduardo Rodriguez (10-3)
|Game 2
|Tuesday, July 10
|5:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Yovani Gallardo (3-0)
|TBD
|Game 3
|Wednesday, July 11
|5:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Southwest
|Bartolo Colon (5-6)
|Chris Sale (9-4)