How to watch and live stream the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks series

The Texas Rangers look to continue the momentum they built in Houston as they head to Phoenix for a quick two-game interleague series against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday, July 30 at Chase Field.

The opener will be the first game between the two teams since 2015. Texas and Arizona will meet in a two-game set on Aug. 13-14 at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers-Diamondbacks series will also be available on FOX Sports GO

