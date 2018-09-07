How to watch and live stream the Rangers vs. A’s series

The Texas Rangers take on the Oakland A’s this weekend for a series in California. All three games will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.

Each game in the Texas-Oakland series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV. Below are links to games on FSGO:

Friday: https://a.fsgo.com/IWcAY1Xl1P

Saturday: https://a.fsgo.com/BcSNIm1l1P

Sunday: https://a.fsgo.com/L69yX84l1P