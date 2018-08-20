How to watch and live stream the Oakland A’s vs. Texas Rangers series

The Texas Rangers hit the West Coast for a three-game matchup with the Oakland A’s beginning Monday, Aug. 20. Monday and Tuesday’s games will be available on FOX Sports Southwest, with pregame coverage set to begin both days at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Games 1 and 2 in the Texas vs. Oakland series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.