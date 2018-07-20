How to watch and live stream the Indians vs. Rangers series

The 2018 All-Star break is over and it’s once again baseball time in Texas. The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Indians in a three-game set that begins Friday, July 20. All three of the games will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.

All three games in the Indians-Rangers weekend series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.