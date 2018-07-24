How to watch and live stream the A’s vs. Rangers series
The Texas Rangers host the Oakland A’s in a four-game set at Globe Life Park that begins Monday, July 23. All four of the games will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.
Each game in the Oakland-Texas series will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.
FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV and stick, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One and YouTube TV.
|Date
|Time
|Network
|A’s Starting Pitcher
|Rangers Starting Pitcher
|Game 1
|Monday, July 23
|6:30 p.m.
|FSSW
|Brett Anderson (0-2)
|Cole Hamels (5-8)
|Game 2
|Tuesday, July 24
|6:30 p.m.
|FSSW
|Frankie Montas (5-2)
|Mike Minor (6-6)
|Game 3
|Wednesday, July 25
|6:30 p.m.
|FSSW
|Edwin Jackson (1-2)
|Martín Pérez (2-4)
|Game 4
|Thursday, July 26
|6:30 p.m.
|FSSW
|Trevor Cahill (1-2)
|Bartolo Colon (5-8)
