How do Cowboys rookies want to be remembered after their careers in Dallas?
As we continue to look forward to the start of the NFL season in a few months, the Dallas Cowboys released a very cool video in which they asked several Dallas Cowboys draft picks how they would liked to be remembered for their time in Dallas before they even start their Cowboys careers.
The team posted the video to their official Twitter account on Thursday.
Watch below to see the responses from Leighton Vander Esch, Michael Gallup, Connor Williams and others.
How do you want to be remembered when you're done playing?
"Legendary."
"Reliable."
"Competitive."
The 2018 #DallasCowboys rookies shared their thoughts. #EarnTheStar pic.twitter.com/916RhzXX0X
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 17, 2018
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Cowboys
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
-