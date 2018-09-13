Houston Texans-Tennessee Titans Game Capsule

HOUSTON (0-1) at TENNESSEE (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Texans by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston 0-1, Tennessee 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 17-15

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Texans 24-13, Dec. 3, 2017

LAST WEEK — Texans lost at Patriots 27-20; Titans lost at Miami 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 20, Titans No. 26

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (4), PASS (25)

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (23)

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (21)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (20), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Second straight road game to open season for Texans. … Titans coming off longest game in NFL since at least NFL/AFL merger in 1970 at 7 hours, 8 minutes due to weather delays. … Titans have won two of past three in series. Texans have won nine of last 12 vs. Titans overall. … Texans coach Bill O’Brien 6-2 against Titans. … Titans coach Mike Vrabel spent past four seasons as assistant coach in Houston. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson led Texans to franchise-record seven TDs and 57 points in only game vs. Titans as rookie. … Texans lead NFL in third-down defense since 2014, holding opponents to 34 percent conversions. … RB Lamar Miller had 98 yards rushing last week. Miller averaging 111.8 yards from scrimmage in past four games vs. Titans. … WR DeAndre Hopkins averaging 101 yards per game in 10 career games vs. Titans. … DE J.J. Watt has 14 ½ sacks, 18 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles in past nine games vs. Tennessee. … Texans DT D.J. Reader had career-high two sacks last week. … Titans have won four straight inside AFC South. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota has three TDs rushing in past two games vs. Texans. Mariota expected to play despite leaving loss in Miami after hurting elbow on right, throwing arm. … Titans backup QB Blaine Gabbert threw for 257 yards with three TDs and two interceptions vs. Texans last November with Arizona. … Tennessee RB Dion Lewis had 110 yards from scrimmage and TD run in opener. … RB Derrick Henry ran for 109 yards and TD in last game vs. Texans. … WR Corey Davis has had two straight games with six or more catches. Davis still looking for first TD catch in regular season. … Darius Jennings returned kickoff 94 yards for TD in opener. … CB Malcolm Butler and S Kenny Vaccaro each had interception in Titans debut in opener. … Fantasy Tip: With Titans TE Delanie Walker on IR, Lewis in position to take over as Mariota’s favorite pass target.